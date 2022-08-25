The upgraded Sutherland Entertainment Centre will be called The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre and run by an independent not-for-profit company.
The company will also operate the boutique Sutherland Arts Theatre in the 1921 Sutherland Memorial School of Arts, which is also being upgraded.
Sutherland Shire Council gave in-principle support for this operational structure earlier this year, and, following community consultation, confirmation came at Monday night's council meeting.
Similar complexes with this structure include the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, Art House Wyong and The Joan Penrith.
The council resolution included that cultural events to be procured will have an expenditure of less than $250,000 per event and exempt from the requirements for tendering and / or are unique, sporadically available, and of a short-term duration, do not have comparable competition in the market and can be lost if not secured on a commercial basis.
The council needs approval from the Minister for Local Government to apply to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission to create and register the company, but no problems are envisaged.
Construction work on the $41 million upgrade is expected to be completed by December and the centre opened early in 2022.
The operating company will be called The Pavilion: Performing Arts Centre Sutherland Limited.
Council will be the sole shareholder and will appoint the initial directors of the company in accordance with the proposed company constitution
The board will comprise six members with specialist experience in cultural facilities, community engagement and arts management and marketing and three representatives from council.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
