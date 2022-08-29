A last-minute change suggested for the organisational structure of the upgraded Sutherland Entertainment Centre would force board and committee members to meet in the shire and not place like Bali.
Cr Greg McLean told last week's council meeting a 220-page document allowed the board of a company that would be established to run the centre to create committees and gave them substantial powers.
Advertisement
"Those committees need only have one director and could have any number of additional people," he said.
"The document then allows for those committees to delegate responsibilities to an individual or another group.
"From that, they are in a position where they can convene meetings anywhere they want. That means Bali, Adelaide, Darwin, Sydney, Brisbane or somewhere else.
"I'm suggesting, if this is a shire arrangement, let's make it those people meet in Sutherland Shire."
Cr McLean proposed a raft changes to the document. Some other points involved the removal of directors and makeup of the board.
However, his amendment was defeated by a vote of 13-2 amid criticism he had had plenty of earlier opportunities to put forward the changes, and councillors had had little time to consider them.
Cr McLean said it was the first opportunity he had had to debate the matters at a full council meeting.
He said the organisation was going to be under public scrutiny, and "we need to tighten up some of the clauses in this document where we can".
Chair of the services committee, Cr Louise Sullivan, "shared the disappointment" Cr McLean had not taken earlier opportunities to make his suggestions, and had provided "only five minutes to respond".
"I would be very uncomfortable about this council moving on any amendments to a legal document that has been reviewed over many months without further chance to review it," she said.
Cr Sullivan said she did not agree with some of Cr McLean's points, but indicated changes could still be made to the draft constitution.
"There is already removal power [of directors] provided in the constitution," she said.
Cr Sullivan said Cr McLean wanted to change the board structure to four council representatives and five people with specialist experience.
"I am comfortable with the model that has been put forward [three from council and six others]," she said.
The council confirmed its earlier in-principle decision the centre will be called The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, and run by an independent not-for-profit company, which will also operate Sutherland Arts Theatre.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.