St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Call to hold new-look Entertainment Centre meetings in shire - not places like Bali

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:04am, first published 5:55am
Construction work on the $41 million Entertainment Centre upgrade is expected to be completed by December.

A last-minute change suggested for the organisational structure of the upgraded Sutherland Entertainment Centre would force board and committee members to meet in the shire and not place like Bali.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

