The playground at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Oatley was a big open book in celebration of national Book Week.
Among those parading their chosen outfits were super heroes, fairies, astronauts and the ever popular Dr Seuss and Where's Wally characters, which took over the school to mark the annual event hosted by The Children's Book Council of Australia (CBCA).
This year's theme is 'Dreaming With Eyes Open', and there was certainly lots of imaginative costumes arriving at the school gate in 2022.
St Joseph's held a Book Week parade, where pupils showed off their home-made and store-bought creations from their favourite book characters. Teachers also got into the spirit and donned outfits alongside their students.
Each year since 1945 the CBCA has brought children and books together across Australia for the fun event that promotes reading.
Schools are encouraged to highlight Australian children's authors and illustrators with colourful displays, activities, competitions and the telling of stories to shine a light on the importance of reading.
Sutherland Shire Libraries also held a Book Week Art Competition. One of the winners was Menai Public School's Abigail, who was awarded first prize in the Years 3-6 category with her artwork 'Dare to Dream'. Her creation depicted a kookaburra perched on a branch looking out at a sunset - imagining all the possibilities life can bring. She competed against 98 other submissions.
Book Week ends this week on August 26.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
