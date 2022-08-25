St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Characters come to life at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Oatley for Book Week 2022

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 25 2022 - 1:00am, first published 12:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The playground at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Oatley was a big open book in celebration of national Book Week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.