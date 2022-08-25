Riverwood residents call for right development, not over-development

Residents of the Riverwood Housing Estate are worried about their future following the release of plans by the NSW Government to upzone the area for thousands extra units with a mix of social and private housing.
The NSW Land and Housing Corporation has prepared a rezoning proposal for the Riverwood Estate which provides for the construction of 3,900 dwellings, including new social housing, ranging from three to 12-storeys.
Of these, 30 per cent, or 1,170 dwellings, would be social housing.
The 30-hectare estate currently has around 1,000 social housing dwellings, private dwellings and council-owned land.
Riverwood Community Centre chairperson and Canterbury-Bankstown Councillor, Karl Saleh said the current proposal did not inspire confidence in the community.
"There is a concern about how the transition is going to work. The plan doesn't say if they are going to return to the estate or not once the redevelopment is finished. There is no guarantee.
"They also don't want any more highrise. There has been a lot of problems with the two highrise towers that are already there," he said.
"People desperately need renewal at Riverwood but they need proper development.
"They are not against development. But they don't want over-development.
"Renewal should not be at the expense of social housing and community infrastructure," he said.
"We need the right infrastructure, iIncluding more open space, upgrades to local schools, hospitals, roads and transport."
Councillor Saleh called for a "fair share" between community housing and private housing in the proposal.
"The government is missing a vital opportunity to increase the amount of social and affordable homes in the plan," he said.
"We've got a housing crisis in our local community. There are families desperate and in need of community housing."
Wadia Abdullah, a tenant of the Riverwood Estates for more than 15 years said, "We don't need more high-rise buildings or very crowded concrete apartment blocks.
"We need the right development with proper infrastructure and plans to support and transform the Riverwood community centre to serve the people in need in our local area."
Cr Saleh urged residents to attend the community consultation being held by the Land and Housing Corporation at the Riverwood Community Centre this Saturday, August 27 at 10.30am.
Chinese and Arabic interpreters will be available to talk with residents.
"We encourage people to put in a submission to the Land and Housing Corporation about the plan. This is very important," he said.
"The government needs to listen to their concerns about this development and to implement their requests."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
