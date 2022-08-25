Non-commuters to get access to new Beverly Hills Commuter Car Park

Transport for NSW TfNSW has decided the proposed Beverly Hills Commuter Car Park will be made available for use by non-commuters.
TfNSW is proposing a commuter car park at Beverly Hills with approximately 200 car park spaces.
The proposed commuter car park is to be located at Edgbaston Road adjacent to the railway corridor, approximately 70 metres south west of Beverly Hills Station and will operate under Transport Park&Ride to be accessed by Opal card operated boom gates.
There were concerns the proposed commuter car park, which replaces a free 92- space car park, would businesses in the Beverly Hills shopping precinct.
TfNSW has now advised Georges River Council that non-commuters will have access to the Beverly Hills Commuter Car Park by paying a fixed rate during peak commuter hours.
A fee structure for the car park to be made available for use by non-commuters during evenings and weekends (off-peak commuter parking hours) is also being investigated.
In a Notice of Motion at the August 22 council meeting, Councillor Colleen Symington welcomed the news and asked the council to write to Transport Minister David Elliott expressing its appreciation to him for acknowledging the serious concerns that would eventuate with the loss of parking that currently supports the Beverly Hills community and shopkeepers.
She also asked that the council requests further details about the proposed fee structure for non-commuters and the specific off-peak hours that will be made available.
"I have to admit I had little faith that TfNSW would listen to Georges River Council and allow access to the proposed 200 space commuter carpark," Councillor Symington said.
"This will support the Beverly Hills local businesses and in turn contribute to the night economy. The winners are Beverly Hills residents and shopkeepers.
"Because combined with the imposed clearways and loss of the Edgbaston parking area, the Beverly Hills shopping precinct would have become a ghost town of empty shops.
"I think it is important that we write to the Transport Minister and express our appreciation for this very good decision.
"But I also want to know more details. I want to ensure that the fee structure is fair and equitable for non-commuter use and I want to know what the precise of hours of usage will allowed during evenings and weekends in order to support the local economy.
"TfNSW must have some idea of what the fees and hours will be, and I don't think it is unreasonable for Georges River Council to ask what they are because we are advocating for the livelihood of the local community," she said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
