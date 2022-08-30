Caringbah resident Bruce Heyward will be watching closely when the TV mini series Last King of the Cross is streamed late this year.
Mr Heyward's rare 1987 Mercedes 560SEC was used in several scenes of the 10-part drama, which is based on the autobiography of Kings Cross nightclub owner John Ibrahim.
The series was filmed by Paramount Australia in a western Sydney car park, with a set resembling Kings Cross during Ibrahim's day, as well as several locations around Sydney.
Mr Heyward's vehicle was a limited edition - only 200 were delivered with Australian compliance - and cost $230,000 new.
"It was more expensive than a Rolls Royce at that time," he said.
"They were hand built with aluminium body, ABS braking system, driver's side air bag and a huge 5.6 litre engine.
"My Mercedes was purchased for the managing director of a shire-based company and I bought it in 1990 when it had only 40,000 kilometres on the clock and have owned it since."
Mr Heyward said, about three years ago, he registered with Star Cars Agency, which provides vehicles for film, TV, fashion shoots, wedding and commercial photography.
He heard nothing further until early this year when they contacted him and said they needed his Mercedes.
"When it was needed for a scene, I would drive it across to the location and hand it over to them for the day," he said.
"I was allowed to stay and watch the filming and then I would drive the car home at the end of the day.
"I met John Ibrahim and he took a shine to my car because he used to have one himself.
"He couldn't believe it was in such good condition after 34 years. I told him I have looked after it better than I have looked after myself."
Mr Heyward joked that they could have also given him a role in the series as he was a police officer for 12 years and a private investigator for 20 years.
He also had a landscaping business and owned surf shops in the shire.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
