St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River gamblers lost $190 million on poker machines in 2021

JG
By Jim Gainsford
August 26 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Compared with other Local Government Areas in NSW, the Georges River Council LGA ranked seventh highest for poker machine losses.

Georges River gamblers lost $190 million through poker machines in 2021 according to data collected by Liquor and Gaming NSW.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.