Georges River gamblers lost $190 million on poker machines in 2021

Georges River gamblers lost $190 million through poker machines in 2021 according to data collected by Liquor and Gaming NSW.
Compared with other Local Government Areas in NSW, the Georges River Council LGA ranked seventh highest for poker machine losses, behind other LGAs such as Canterbury-Bankstown ($562 million - ranked first), Fairfield ($527 million - ranked second).
But Georges River was ahead of a number of LGAs with a higher population such as Sutherland, Penrith and the Inner West.
The figures prompted Georges River Councillor Peter Mahoney to call on the council to look at education programs on gambling to tackle the problem in the LGA.
"I was concerned to discover through a Sydney Morning Herald article dated 4th
August, that over the past 30 years NSW gamblers have lost a total of $135 billion through poker machines," Councillor Mahoney told this week 's council meeting.
"It was disturbing to find in the same article that gamblers lost $190 million through poker
machines in the Georges River LGA in 2021, making our area the seventh highest in NSW."
Cr Mahoney submitted a Notice of Motion calling on the council to prepare a report detailing initiatives Council can undertake, in collaboration with state government agencies and Wesley Mission to address problem gambling within the local government area, such as promoting education programs that raise awareness about risks associated with poker machines and online gambling.
"Very few councils offer education programs on gambling, so I therefore seek your support that our council can help lead the way forward on this serious social issue," Cr Mahoney said.
In 2019, the NSW Gambling Survey (the Survey) commissioned by the Office of Responsible Gambling (ORG), found that poker machine players were 3.58 times more likely to have gambling problems than people engaging in other forms of gambling.
The Survey also found that while gambling participation is declining in NSW, a greater proportion of those who gamble experience some degree of problem gambling, with 'electronic gambling machines' standing out as "a form of gambling that is of greatest concern".
The ORG also leads the development of responsible gambling strategy and public policy advice to the NSW Government; administers the 'GambleAware' education and support program; and provides grants for projects which promote responsible gambling and seek to reduce gambling-related harm.
"Council officers will investigate how Council can assist residents experiencing problem gambling, such as greater promotion of responsible gambling education programs," the council's report said.
"This investigation will be informed by (amongst other things) the strategic direction and policy initiatives being conducted by state government agencies, such as the OLG; and contemporary best practice as identified by researchers and other local governments. "
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
