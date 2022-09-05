A revelation of educational history at Inaburra was the main event for the Bangor co-educational school this year.
The school, which had designed a 12-metre timeline that showcased details of its history across the past 40 years, officially welcomed its largest visual reminder of years gone by.
Advertisement
Displayed at the front of the Performing Arts Centre, the timeline is much like a 'school family tree', with significant events in the school's moments back in time etched on the wall.
There was an official ribbon cutting event to unveil the timeline. Guests included Hughes MP Jenny Ware and members of the community.
As part of the school's anniversary celebrations, Inaburra also invited former board members, principals, staff and members of Menai Baptist Church who were involved in the founding of the School in 1982, to attend.
The ribbon was cut by the two youngest and two oldest students in the school.
Some standout dates from the school included the year 1982, when there were only 86 students enrolled. It's a far cry from the almost 1200 who attend Inaburra in 2022.
The primary school opened in 1989 and Inaburra was a full Kindergarten to Year 12 school by 1991.
Performing Arts has traditionally been a strong part of the curriculum. The school's first musical production was 'Pip' in 1985, and 34 productions followed.
Media is an interesting subject on offer. It was introduced in 1989. The school's 'media centre', including a television and recording studio, enables students to develop skills in sound recording, video production and camera work using industry-standard equipment.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.