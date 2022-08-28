St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

Kyle Bay artist wins Australian Muslim Artists Art Prize 2022 for portrait of Dr Jamal Rifi

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 28 2022 - 11:14pm, first published 10:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyle Bay artist Sam Daboussy (pictured left) with John Dewar of La Trobe University, has won the Australian Muslim Artists Art Prize for his artwork of Sydney doctor, Jamal Rifi. Picture supplied

An artist from Kyle Bay has secured the Australian Muslim Artists Art Prize 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.