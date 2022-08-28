An artist from Kyle Bay has secured the Australian Muslim Artists Art Prize 2022.
Sam Dabboussy won the $10,000 art prize, which was presented to him in Melbourne.
He painted a portrait of Lebanese-Australian Belmore doctor Jamal Rifi, who turned the driveway of his home into a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site. It was one of the state's first drive-through vaccination hubs.
Standing at almost 150 centimetres tall, the oil on canvas work is a tribute to Dr Rifi, a highly respected member of the Muslim community. Being a founding member of the Muslim Doctors Against Violence and the Christian-Muslim Friendship Society, Dr Rifi is a strong advocate for interfaith initiatives and strengthening social cohesion.
Australian Muslim Artists is an annual exhibition hosted by the Islamic Museum of Australia (IMA) in partnership with La Trobe University.
Mr Dabboussy has submitted entries into the prize for the past two years - and 2022 was his year to take out the gong.
He has participated in several art prizes and has been a finalist in the Gallipoli Art Prize (2020 and 2021), the Elaine Birmingham National Watercolour Art Prize (2020), and the Georges River Art Prize (2015).
His winning portrait captures the two sides of Dr Rifi the artist has gotten to know - the doctor in a shirt and tie, but also as a friend casually sitting in a chair.
A slight purple tinge appears under Dr Rifi's eyes, perhaps alluding to his tireless efforts across his many community endeavours and initiatives.
"[Dr Rifi] is a person that words cannot describe," Mr Dabboussy said. "I have been lucky to spend some time with and can now call a friend."
Mr Daboussy was one of 14 shortlisted artists who referenced topics including the Quran, political conflict and Ramadan.
"It's nice recognition for all the hard work I have put in. I am also grateful that Dr Rifi will be getting more exposure and recognition for the work he has done in the community," Mr Dabboussy said.
Islamic Museum of Australia Senior Curator Mahmoud Mohammed said the field was extremely competitive.
"It is wonderful and well deserved recognition for Sam, an established artist, to receive this prize," Dr Mohammed said.
"His prize winning work was certainly a standout piece this year. That said, it was also very refreshing to receive some very good submissions by artists whose works we've not previously been familiar with."
Islamic Museum Deputy Chair Jevan Bouzo said the museum's partnership with the university was an important driver for artists.
"Australian Muslim Artists represents a unique opportunity for both emerging and established artists to exhibit their work in a professional gallery setting and alongside their peers," he said.
"For the awarded artist, there's also the prestige of having their work acquired as part of the La Trobe University art collection."
The artwork will become part of the La Trobe Art Institute which manages a collection of art acquired by the university and which has an exhibition and education facility in the arts precinct of central Bendigo.
The Australian Muslim Artists exhibition is on display online at islamicmuseum.org.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
