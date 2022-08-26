Wonnie is back.
The not-so-shy seal that was last spotted curled up in a fire-fighting boat in July, popped up again this week.
Members of the Woronora Bush Fire Brigade snapped more photos of the friendly seal they have named 'Wonnie', which ventured on the brigade's dry equipment for a curious poke around and a little rest.
"We are pleased to say that Wonnie continues to grace us with their presence, making [themselves] quite at home in our floating station," the brigade posted on Facebook.
"Seemingly happy to put up with a few fire-fighters clanging about, occasionally in return for a cosy home.
"ORRCA and NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service continue to check in. Confirming that Wonnie continues to be happy and healthy, and putting on a few kilograms which is good to see."
