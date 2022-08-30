Exuding excellence in Kirrawee

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
This sleek family home on 575sqm offers an elegant collection of living and entertaining spaces over two levels.
"This home boasts light-filled interiors with high ceilings," Highland estate agent Peter Cox said. "The clever design offers a versatile floorplan with an abundance of storage."
An over-sized living area, enhanced with a fireplace, glass doors and high ceilings extends out to a child-friendly, north-facing yard with private low-maintenance garden.
The all-weather alfresco entertaining area has a built-in barbecue and looks over a heated saltwater pool.
Four generous bedrooms feature on the second level - all include built-in robes and three include balconies. A master suite is on the top level, boasting an ensuite and covered balcony.
On the lower level sits a gourmet kitchen with Miele appliances, breakfast bar and built-in coffee machine. There's a large, stylish full bathroom with a double basin, floor-to-ceiling tiles and a separate bath and shower plus a large laundry and storage area.
Electronic blinds, ducted air-conditioning, ducted vacuuming, heated flooring throughout and a double garage with internal access.
"It is in a quiet cul-de-sac in a sought-after pocket of Kirrawee. A short walk to the train stations, schools and parks," Peter said.
