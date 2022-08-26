St George Matters with Chris Minns: Time for a new approach to suicide prevention

There is nothing more heartbreaking than talking to a family affected by a suicide.
The issues and causes of suicide are varied and complex. But that should not stop us from doing more. We need to explore new approaches to suicide prevention, and we need to do this urgently.
According to the latest data from the recent National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing, almost half of Australians (8.6 million people) aged 16-85 years had experienced a mental disorder at some time in their life.
Further, there were 431 suspected deaths by suicide recorded in NSW between January and May this year.
NSW Labor recently announced our plan to legislate a whole-of-government approach to suicide prevention. This will see all government agencies working together to prevent suicide.
The need for a holistic approach has been recognised by the NSW Government's Strategic Framework for Suicide Prevention and by the National Suicide Prevention Advisor.
Similar legislation has proven successful in Japan, Argentina, Canada and recently in South Australia.
In developing the legislation, we will consult widely, including family members of those who have taken their own life.
Here are three elements of our proposed new approach:
Appoint a Suicide Prevention Council of senior public sector officials, Members of Parliament and community leaders
Establish a State Suicide Prevention Plan including performance indicators, annual reporting and specific measures for priority populations
Require state authorities to have suicide prevention action plans for employees and for the members of the community they serve.
I know this is a difficult issue, but it is too important to ignore.
If you or someone you know needs help, there are people you can talk to.
Please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.
