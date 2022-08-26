St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Time for a new approach to suicide prevention

August 26 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kogarh MP CHris Minns.

There is nothing more heartbreaking than talking to a family affected by a suicide.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.