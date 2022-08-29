Representing St George in The Amazing Race Australia

Half of a team will represent St George in this year's The Amazing Race Australia.
The television series returns with the comeback of international travel, and this season's contestants will hit up six continents across Australia, Africa, Europe, Asia, South America and North America.
A total of 20 teams will race to win $250,000 as they follow clues to get to their next post, with challenging obstacles along the way.
There vying for the ultimate win are contestants and best friends, Crystal and Reem.
While Crystal has a strong Christian faith, Reem, who lives in St George, is a proud Muslim woman, and both are fluent in Arabic - something they're hoping will give them an advantage.
Racing around the world to prove they have what it takes to push themselves to their limits, Crystal will be the backbone of the team, pushing Reem along to get the job done.
Determined not to let their bickering sideline their progress, they're in it to score a house deposit if they win.
Reem says her biggest biggest advantage or strength in the race will be emotional intelligence and paying attention to detail. She is proud of her culture and looks forward to seeing the world.
"I was brought up in a tight-knit Lebanese-Australian Muslim family. My family is the greatest blessing in life. Growing up I struggled at times with my identity, but now I know who I am and every day I choose to go beyond labels and just be authentically me."
Crystal hopes the pair can work together well. "The best part is Reem is easy-going and pushes me to try new things. Worst part is Reem can be bossy," she said.
Rule master and and host, former Cronulla Sharks NRL player, Beau Ryan, also returns in the role.
The Amazing Race Australia returns tonight at 7.30pm, August 29, on 10play.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
