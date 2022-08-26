Council salutes STG City status

Georges River Council has congratulated St George City Football Association on their promotion to the Football NSW NPL1.
They acknowledged St George City Football Association's achievement in reaching NPL1 status in a timeframe of six years.
St George City Football Association was established in 2015 with the objective of obtaining a Football NSW National Premier League youth licence to ensure a pathway for aspiring local Football players between 9-16 years within the Georges River Council LGA.
In 2018, St George City won the Football NSW Men's 1st Grade NPL3 and Under 20's divisions, as well as achieving the runner up status in the Under 18's.
In 2022, St George City was promoted to Football NSW NPL1 playing out of the first-class synthetic playing surface at Penshurst Park.
