St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Police appeal to locate teenage girl missing from Peakhurst

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 27 2022 - 12:45am, first published 12:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police appeal to locate teenage girl missing from Peakhurst

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing from Peakhurst.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.