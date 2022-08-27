UPDATE: Teenage girl missing from Peakhurst found safe and well.

A girl reported missing from Peakhurst has been found safe and well.
The 13-year-old was last seen near her school about 9am yesterday (Friday 26 August 2022).
Advertisement
She was reported missing to Campsie Police Area Command when she failed to return home and couldn't be located or contacted.
Following inquiries, about 10.30am today (Saturday 27 August 2022), she was located safe and well in Mortdale.
Police thank the media and public for assistance.
Earlier:
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing from Peakhurst.
Mia King, aged 13, was last seen at school on Rona Street, Peakhurst, about 9am yesterday (Friday 26 August 2022).
After failing to return home, officers attached to Campsie Police Area Command commenced inquiries to locate her.
Family and police hold concerns for Mia's welfare due to her age.
Mia is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair and dark eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue button up shirt, navy shorts and a navy jacket, and a black backpack.
Mia is known to frequent the Peakhurst, Mortdale and Hurstville areas.
Anyone with information about Mia's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.