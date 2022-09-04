Dance brought Peakhurst couple Heather (nee Webster) and Colyn McElroy together. It was 1959 at Rockdale Town Hall, where the pair first met.
Three years later they were married at Carlton Methodist Church on September 29, and went on a honeymoon to Lord Howe Island.
Mr and Mrs McElroy bought their first home at Miranda in the mid- 60s. There they raised their three sons, Brad, Stuart and Gavin.
Both retired, they also have a granddaughter, Larissa, and a grandson, Luke.
They have always enjoyed going on holidays overseas and to the theatre.
One of their favourite activities is having a family barbecue. They like having a good cup of coffee, a sip of a nice glass of wine and meeting up with friends.
The couple says the key to their marriage is a deep love for each other, making each other laugh and spending quality time together.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
