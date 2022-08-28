In the culmination of the 2022 Cronulla Sutherland Junior Rugby League season St John Bosco and Renown United battled it out to the end to decide the Southern Open Silver Premiers.
Held at Sylvania's Forshaw Rugby Park as the curtain raiser for the Southern Open Gold match between the Gymea Gorilla's and St Josephs the big crowd made the most of the perfect afternoon conditions.
There was some mud underfoot and the ground was starting to suffer as Renown who had played Bosco three times in a row to make the Grand Final this month had to come from behind to try and beat the undefeated Engadine team.
A hard fought game saw a player from each team sin binned. Renown came back and scored twice in a row to get it back to a six point ball game, but they ran out of time falling to a 16-26 loss.
Renown's coach said they didn't know what to expect the first time they played Bosco but afterward knew it was going to be hard.
"We made a pact that no matter what we would do our best and leave it all out on the field-and we did.
"Congratulations to Bosco its a great effort to go through a hard season undefeated, and to our boys well done for our efforts," he said
