Renown fall behind in Grand Final

By John Veage
August 29 2022
Renown came back at the undefeated minor premiers Bosco but ran out of time falling to a 16-26 Grand Final loss. Picture John Veage
In the culmination of the 2022 Cronulla Sutherland Junior Rugby League season St John Bosco and Renown United battled it out to the end to decide the Southern Open Silver Premiers.

