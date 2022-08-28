The noisiest battle for victory at the St George Netball Grand Finals on Saturday was between the Division 2's Arncliffe Scots and St Ursula's under 15 A graders.
Tension was high as literally they went goal for goal until the season's undefeated Scots team broke away to win by two goals.
Scots coach Justin Bevan who was awarded the Gladys Waugh Trophy for 'Outstanding contribution to netball' at the winners ceremony said the two teams had played each other three times for a 3, 3 and 1 goal victories.
"It's such a good feeling for the team - but talk about stress," he said
The undefeated Arncliffe Scots 'Dundee' team also took out their division 1 under 17's Grand Final over Ramsgate RSL 49-22 .
The McDonalds Junior player of the year award was given to Salam Khalil from Arncliffe Scots by Chris Minns MP, Member for Kogarah who said it was great to see St George Netball get a full season in.
Club Coach for 2022 was Scots Nicole Henriquez.
