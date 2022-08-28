St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Undefeated 15's make winning a habit

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 29 2022 - 3:11am, first published August 28 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arncliffe Scots V St Ursula's 16's battle it out.Picture John Veage

The noisiest battle for victory at the St George Netball Grand Finals on Saturday was between the Division 2's Arncliffe Scots and St Ursula's under 15 A graders.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.