The Red V consign Tigers to the spoon

John Veage
By John Veage
August 29 2022 - 1:00am
Dragons flyer Tautau Moga has scored six tries in four games for the Red V but skipper Ben Hunt also knows how to take to the air.Picture NRL Images

The Dragons finally won a tight contest snatching a 24-22 hard-fought win over an unlucky Wests Tigers side fighting to avoid the wooden spoon at CommBank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

