The Dragons finally won a tight contest snatching a 24-22 hard-fought win over an unlucky Wests Tigers side fighting to avoid the wooden spoon at CommBank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The scores were even at 22-all in the final minute, when a high shot on Zac Lomax enabled the Dragons centre to take a penalty shot from out wide for a win that should have been a given.
It was a pressure kick from the sideline which handed the Dragons the final minute win but It was another heart-breaking finish for the Wests Tigers, who had themselves to blame with costly errors in the last ten minutes of the game that allowed the visitors to snatch victory.
The Dragons had been put under pressure early after Cody Ramsey and Jack Bird were sent to the sin bin reducing them to 12 men for 18 minutes of the first half.
Dragons fullback Cody Ramsey was sin-binned for taking out Starford To'a in a try-scoring opportunity opening the door for the Tigers.
Jack Bird was then sent to the sin bin for backing up a penalty with repeated back chat after he was marched 10, to reduce the Dragons to 12 men for the second time in the half.
Tigers interim coach brett Kimmorley said they were poor in the second half and gave St George topportunity
"There was an opportunity for us to take the penalty goal with seven minutes to go so it's a huge learning curve, how to handle pressure and adversity and as I said to the boys the big thing is we've also got to know the rules and how the game works."
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said he was happy with the second-half, not the way they played but the way they grabbed on to the game and got there in the end.
"Luckily we steadied up at half-time and the boys did a good job just to keep coming in that second-half.
"Our execution obviously wasn't where we wanted it to be but we did enough in the end. It was not acceptable what (Jack Bird) did, putting us down to 12 men but in the second half he did a lot to make up for that."
The tenth placed Dragons will finish their disappointing season at home next week, hosting the ninth placed Broncos at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday at 5.30pm- a game the Brisbane side has to win.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
