Sibling support will once again be the goal of a stroll this year, headed by Kirrawee brothers in honour of their sister.
It has been two years since Nicole Hess, a dedicated dancer and childcare educator, died of cancer at age 25.
Since her passing, twins Lachlan and Justin Hess have been doing all they physically can to show their ongoing support for a cause close to their hearts.
They are doubling up on last year's efforts and doing the '12 Hour Walk' - an ambitious pace around Sylvania Athletics Track on November 6 to raise money for cancer research.
From 6am to 6pm they will walk in memory of their sister, who was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer. She died in October 2020.
Her two year struggle inspired her brothers to make it their mission to ensure more families are given a greater chance to fight the disease that claimed the life of their sibling.
The pair have raised an astounding $85,000 in the last couple of years, and for this latest event, they're up at about $11,000 so far.
Lachlan, a solicitor, had the support of his law firm for the first fundraiser, shaving his head for the Leukaemia Foundation, and the idea this year is to get the community involved.
The boys have wrangled the generous support of Sutherland Shire businesses including Howling Forest Cafe, Southern Waters Legal, Ink Signs, Reps and Rounds Health and Fitness, The Shire - Running Company and Evolve Human Performance.
"Lots are helping us out. The cafe has been a massive help. We've known them for years - they were great through my sister's treatment and provided us with coffee," Lachlan said.
This year the boys are supporting the Love Your Sister charity, founded by Australian actor Samuel Johnson in honour of his sister Connie, who died of cancer in 2017.
The twins will wear tutus as a symbolic gesture of Nicole's passion for dance.
"Nicole was involved in the dance academy at Kareela, but because the cancer was in her hip, she couldn't dance anymore," Lachlan said. "That was the hardest thing for her. She was trying to dance and she kept fighting through it."
Lachlan will also channel Elvis Presley in a pink suit for the walk.
"We want it to be as fun as possible," he said. "Nicole's memory was just to have fun and be happy all the time regardless of what's you're going through, so if we embarrass the heck out of ourselves we don't really care - we're doing it for the right cause."
The boys are building up to the main event with a superhero trivia night.
"People who are fighting cancer are the real superheroes," Lachlan said. "If someone who is in hospital fighting cancer reads this, if it helps them, we've done our job."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
