Man freed from car after Illawong crash

A man had to be freed from his car at Illawong on Sunday following a crash.
At about 4.30pm on August 28, several teams of emergency responders attended the scene on Alfords Point Road.
A male was trapped in his vehicle following the southbound collision at the Heavy Vehicle Inspection Station.
Fire and Rescue NSW along with NSW Ambulance extracted him from the vehicle. The patient was taken to hospital.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
