St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

History to be made this week

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 29 2022 - 3:09am, first published 12:00am
The Dragons blonde flyer Teagan Berry scored her eighth career try at Commbank Stadium to become remain the joint leading NRLW try-scorer. Picture NRL Images

The Dragons NRLW team really dug deep to hold off the Eels 16-10 in a thriller at CommBank Stadium on Sunday, to maintain their flawless start to their 2022 campaign.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

