The Dragons NRLW team really dug deep to hold off the Eels 16-10 in a thriller at CommBank Stadium on Sunday, to maintain their flawless start to their 2022 campaign.
Teagan Berry maintained her try-scoring efforts as the Dragons grabbed their second win of the season with Centre Page McGregor producing a masterclass in attack and defence to set the team standard.
The Red V got the first points on the board when their young centre Keele Browne sliced through Parramatta's defence to crash over the line in the 15th minute.
The Dragons then extended their lead four minutes later when Taliah Fuimaono and Emma Tonegato linked up to send McGregor over next to the posts.
The Eels didn't give up, frustrating the visitors for most of the contest always pressing forward.
They hit back in the 24th minute when a powering Tiana Penitani turned the Dragons defence inside out before running 30m to open the scoring for the hosts.
Five minutes later and the former rugby sevens stars combined again to score in nearly the exact same fashion, but this time it was Gayle Broughton who crashed over for her first NRLW try on the stroke of half-time.
It could have gone either way but the Dragons hit back 20 minutes from fulltime when Teagan Berry found the line to put the visitors back in the lead at 12-10.
Berry's eighth career try means she remains the joint leading NRLW try-scorer.
With the Eels gaining confidence and creating plenty of chances it was McGregor who scored on the left edge to cement the win for Jamie Soward's side.
Desperate to extend their lead, the 23-year-old finished off some ad-lib footy for the Red V, with the ball going through several sets of hands before the star No. 4 scored on the left edge for her second.
It was a tighter result than it should have been as the Dragons halfback Rachael Pearson failed all her four conversion attempts - leaving eight points on the table.
Dragons coach Jamie Soward said he thought there were some lessons to learn.
"Coming in we knew the Eels were going to be desperate and sometimes when you don't play your best you have to fight and be gritty."
Parramatta coach Dean Widders said the two points would've been fantastic to take home but it was more the performance and attitude his team can build off.
The Dragons will make history this week when they take part in the opening of the brand-new Allianz Stadium in round 3 of the NRLW, playing the also undefeated Roosters in a rematch of last season's Grand Final.
