Cronulla High School is calling for construction companies to raise their hands to be part of the school's upgrade project.
Plans for a major renovation of the co-educational secondary school has reached its next stage - a call for tenders to voice their interest in the build.
The school on Captain Cook Drive is being upgraded to meet enrolment growth.
It will get 10 new modern learning spaces, a new canteen, new administration areas and upgraded student and staff amenities.
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman said it was exciting news for the school and community.
"I am delighted to see progress on this major upgrade of Cronulla High, which is essential to meet the needs of the growing school community," Mr Speakman said.
"Just over the school's back fence are hundreds of new homes of local children and we are working to provide the capacity to help ensure Cronulla High continues to provide quality education for the area's families.
"This upgrade will provide Cronulla High staff and students with modern facilities and an inspiring learning space for the future."
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said it was a "really exciting project for the region."
Construction is due to start in 2023.
The Department of Education wants to hear from the school and community about what is important to them as the project enters the final design stages.
An online survey will open between September 5-16 for people to have their say about how they currently use the Cronulla High School facilities, and to share what aspects of building design they consider to be vital.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
