Preview of Netstrata Jubilee Stadium's new functions centre

A new function centre, Bayview Functions and Events, was launched within Netstrata Jubilee Stadium at Carlton on Thursday, 18 August.
The joint venture between Georges River Council and VenuesLive gives guests a front row seat for views over the stadium's world-class pitch and across to Botany Bay.
Advertisement
The centre can be reconfigured to offer more than 10 versatile spaces for conferences, meetings, and events for up to 300 guests.
Representatives from Netstrata, VenuesLive, and local community, hotel and supplier groups took a guided tour of the events centre at official opening.
Georges River Nick Katris attended the launch with Deputy Mayor Kathryn Landsbury, and councillors Elise Borg, Natalie Mort and Colleen Symington.
Councillor Katris said this is another element to the already impressive Netstrata Jubilee Stadium that our community is fortunate to have.
"The stadium is one of Council's premium facilities and we are proud of the calibre of sporting fixtures it already attracts and now events it will also be able to attract," he said.
"It was great to see so many of our key community organisations from Georges River at the launch and I hope this is something that they will find valuable."
The counci'sl Premium Facilities Manager, Luke Coleman, spoke on behalf of Council at the launch, and said his team are finalising plans to reach out to community groups to offer special packages for events and meetings.
To book an event at the functions centre go to: functions@bayviewfunctionsandevents.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.