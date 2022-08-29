Chris Pitsis farewell

The funeral service for the late Christopher Pitsis will be held at St. Sylianos Greek Orthodox Church, Gymea on Wednesday, August 31 at 12pm - the committal will follow at Woronora Cemetery.
Born in Alexandria, Egypt, Chris's passion for weightlifting and his family was infectious and he passed away aged 90 on August 24.
The extended family thanks friends for their love and support expressed to them, during this difficult time.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
