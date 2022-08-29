After two years of inconsistency the Cronulla Sutherland Junior League has celebrated their Grand Final week - the big dance, the premiership deciders.
All 12 Cronulla JRL clubs were represented across all Grand Finals, which is a huge achievement.
The Open Age Gold (A grade) Grand Final was played at Forshaw Rugby Park between the Gymea Gorilla's and St Joseph's-Joeys knocking out De La Salle in the prelim final last week.
Junior League President Nathan Waugh congratulated both teams and thanked them for their commitment with major Sponsor - Aramex Australia, delivering for Cronulla JRL in 2022, putting on the two day Grand Final show on the weekend.
It had been Joeys and Gymea all year at the top of the ladder with only a couple of points separating each game.
A chip kick that was left to bounce lead to Joeys scoring after five minutes and they soon crossed again but were held up over the line, Gymea's defense holding firm.
Repeated attacking sets by Gymea couldn't crack Joeys until a straight run by Grant Smith finally split them with a try under the posts .
The tide then turned with the score at 4-6 and a high tackle penalty from the kick off saw the Gymea fullback diving over a defender to score on the stroke of half time leaving it 12-4.
Joeys couldn't recover and went down 18 - 4 with all the glory going to Gymea.
