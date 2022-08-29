St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sutherland Netball Grand Final success

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 29 2022 - 5:49am, first published 2:19am
Fighting the early start and the poor weather the 12A Sharks who only dropped one game all season came out on top 47-18 over Barden Ridge.Picture John Veage

It's been another challenging year for all community sports but the smiles on the faces of the Sutherland Netball grand finalists spoke volumes on Saturday.

