Sutherland Netball Grand Final success

It's been another challenging year for all community sports but the smiles on the faces of the Sutherland Netball grand finalists spoke volumes on Saturday.
With an early start due to ongoing work on the Bellingara courts the first Grand finalists also had to battle with the wet weather.
The 12a Sharks came out firing putting pressure from the start on their Barden Ridge opponents taking the early time slot win 47-18.
Happy Sharks team member Maggie Maree said they had put a lot of hard work in and they won because they had played as a team.
In the A1 womens main game in the afternoon it was a dominant win by the Fatima Falcons who threepeated to defend their premiership for the third time against the Menai Flames 45-32.
Playing an almost flawless third quarter the Falcons showed their dominance after going down to the Flames 44-34 in round one of the Finals two weeks ago.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
