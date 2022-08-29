Sylvania shooter off to Worlds

Sylvania's Bill Collaros has obviously got good eyes and a steady hand.
He has competed in four previous World Shooting Championships and is on his way to his fifth, to be held in France next month.
Bill will be captaining and representing the ten member Sporting Shooters Association Australian Team for the World Benchrest Federation's Rimfire World Championships.
Benchrest shooting is a rifle sport, where the shooter attempts to place shots into the smallest possible target at varying distances. Benchrest tests the accuracy of the rifle, ammunition and the shooter's skills, with regard to position; technique and reading of conditions.
There are twenty countries participating and the teams division is made up of three individual members.
Bill has already won gold team medals in the WRABF World Championships.
"The aim this trip is to add to my multiple team world championship medals and to try to achieve some individual medal goals."
