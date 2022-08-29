St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sylvania shooter off to Worlds

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 29 2022 - 5:53am, first published 2:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Collaros has previously won gold team medals. Picture John Veage

Sylvania's Bill Collaros has obviously got good eyes and a steady hand.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.