It wasn't the prettiest game of football but the Sharks did enough to fittingly farewell two senior squad members with a 16-0 defeat of the Bulldogs.
Premiership hero Andrew Fifita will leave Cronulla at the end of the season, while the Telstra Premiership's most capped player, Aiden Tolman is retiring, and the pair were acknowledged for their services on a night that also featured the NRL debut of Kevin Iro's son Kayal.
The night was all about Tolman and the Tonga prop who scored the winning try in the 2016 grand final - Cronulla's only premiership triumph - and the capacity crowd rose to their feet in the 68th minute to celebrate his greatest moment for the club.
Having ensured a top four finish, the Sharks can now claim a top two spot and home final in week one of the play-offs if they beat the Knights in Newcastle next Sunday and the Cowboys drop another game.
They say defense wins games and so it proved as they stuck solid on their line.
Nicho Hynes is best known for his attack but the Sharks playmaker stopped a try that could have hurt them as they held on to a 10-0 lead in the second half.
Cronulla coach Craig Fitzgibbon said they were just really pleased to win.
"That was an emotional week, on a lot of levels. We are really happy with that, it was tough fought and the defence was really strong considering how we hung on to the ball.
"We need to be better. We gave them plenty of opportunities to score points. We know we can execute better than that but that was an important win for us, internally"
Fitzgibbon is expected to have Dale Finucane (rib), Connor Tracey (HIA), Will Kennedy (ankle) and Toby Rudolf (knee) all back for the upcoming final series.
The Newtown Jets played out a thrilling 22-all draw with the Bulldogs claiming the Knock-On Effect NSW Cup minor premiership.
The result was special considering the injury toll of the Sharks NRL squad, meant NSW Cup regulars like Lochie Miller, Kayal Iro, Luke Metcalf and Brayden Trindall along with the currently injured Kade Dykes and Matt Ikuvalu, were all missing from the Newtown team .
The Jersey Flegg Sharks win still wasn't enough for them to play finals.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
