St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sharks into top tier

John Veage
By John Veage
August 29 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ronaldo Mulitalo once again bared his try scoring teeth as club legend Andrew Fifita and Aiden Tolman were farewelled from Pointsbet Stadium. Pictures John Veage

It wasn't the prettiest game of football but the Sharks did enough to fittingly farewell two senior squad members with a 16-0 defeat of the Bulldogs.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.