Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Wattle Walk with Bushcare volunteers

Spring is upon us this week as we celebrate National Wattle Day on Thursday 1 September.
As these majestic and yellow flowers are our national floral emblem, they are a celebration of the turn of this coming season.
Across the country, there are many community events to showcase wattles this week, and Georges River Council has organised one to mark the start of spring.
We will be having our Wattle Walk at Carss Park this Thursday 1 September for registered community members.
Council's head Bushcare Officer will be taking locals on a guided Wattle Walk through the park to speak about the four wattle species onsite.
If you have an ongoing passion to help protect the native biodiversity of Council's bushland reserves, I encourage you to sign up as a Council Bushcare Volunteer.
You can meet like-minded flora and fauna enthusiasts as part of one of many Bushcare Groups, while helping manage our area's remnant bushland.
Volunteers are offered training, supervision, tools and equipment from Council's qualified bush regenerators. We even have our dedicated Facebook page to connect with members and keep up to date with sessions.
I encourage you to register your interest and complete a Bushcare volunteer form on Council's website:
