Silver lining for St Bosco

In the culmination of the 2022 Cronulla Sutherland Junior Rugby League season the St John Bosco Bulldogs and Renown United battled it out to the end to decide the Southern Open Silver Premiers.
Held at Sylvania's Forshaw Rugby Park as the curtain raiser for the Southern Open Gold match between the Gymea Gorilla's and St Josephs the big crowd made the most of the afternoon conditions.
Advertisement
There was some mud underfoot and the ground was starting to suffer as Renown who had played Bosco three times in a row to make the Grand Final this month had to come from behind to try and beat the undefeated Engadine team.
A hard fought game saw a player from each team sin binned. Renown came back and scored twice in a row to get it back to a six point ball game, but they ran out of time falling to a 16-26 loss.
Renown's coach said they didn't know what to expect the first time they played Bosco but afterward knew it was going to be hard.
"We made a pact that no matter what we would do our best and leave it all out on the field-and we did.
"Congratulations to Bosco its a great effort to go through a hard season undefeated, and to our boys well done for our efforts," he said
The Sutherland-Loftus Pirates U14's did it the hard way making the C Grade Grand Final against Hurstville United at Netstrata Jubilee under the guidance of Head Coach Kyle O'Brien.
What is special about this achievement is that the boys played the majority of the season with 12 players (from Round 5) and at times with 11.
They played played the undefeated Engadine Dragons in the final and after being down at halftime 14 - 0 they rallied to tie the game up 14 all with 90 seconds to go winning with a kick from the sideline.
In a fairytale finish the mighty u14 Sutherland Pirates held the shield aloft on Sunday with a famous 28-10 victory.
Junior teams like this are the lifeblood of senior and elite competitions.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.