Blakehurst High's roll call for the class of '72

It's time for the first roll call in 50 years for Blakehurst High School's Class of 1972.
A 50th year reunion will be held on September 10.
"We would like to reach out to anyone who attended Blakehurst HIgh school, who started year 7 in 1967, and either finished year 12 in 1972, or left somewhere in between, and who would like to meet up with their fellow students," said reunion organisers Margaret Peck, and Jenny Lesmond Margaret Meyer.
"Fifty years - it's more than half an average life span," Jenny said.
"That's how long since my fellow students and I last attended classes at Blakehurst high school.
"As a woman, looking back over my high school years, there are memories of great times, and ordinary times.
"Times spent in classrooms, in the playground, in the assembly hall, at sporting venues, at school dances, at school excursions.
"Times spent with teachers and other students, whom we may remember with fondness, respect, awe, or not, as the case may be.
"If we can awaken a connection we may have had in those days, however weak, by meeting and sharing our stories, both old and new, known and unknown, it would be a wonderful experience.
"Part of growing old is realising how important, how vital to our happiness, is connecting with other people.
"That is why I would like as many of the ex-students to attend this important event.
"It is hard to know where everyone has dispersed to over the intervening decades. We have lost touch with so many. Sadly, some have passed away.
"We would like to find as many of our fellow students as possible, to reminisce over those those years of adolescence, how we struggled, we laughed, we grew, we had fun."
Date: 10 September 2022,
Time: 12 noon,
Venue: Gymea Miranda Bowling and Sports Club.
RSVP: 3 September 2022.
Further info and RSVP To: 0431 330 994 or Blakehursths1972reunion@gmail.com
