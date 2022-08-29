Cronulla sent premiership hero Andrew Fifita off with a 16-0 defeat of the Bulldogs that kept alive hopes that he may not have played his last game at PointsBet Stadium after securing a top four berth.
While the lacklustre performance wouldn't have pleased coach Craig Fitzgibbon, the win ensured the Sharks a second chance in the finals and the possibility of a home final in the opening weekend if they finish second.
Advertisement
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.