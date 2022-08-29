Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Cost of living support

Cost of living is at the front of everyone's mind at the moment, and understandably so.
A multitude of external forces, including the COVID-19 pandemic and war in the Ukraine, have increased prices of everyday items, placing strains on our household budgets.
The NSW Government is committed to boosting household budgets through cost of living savings. It currently has more than 70 savings and vouchers on offer to boost your budget.
Through Service NSW, the NSW Government has an online Savings Finder Tool where you can find which ones best suit your needs: https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/savings-finder.
Through Service NSW, the NSW Government also offers Savings Specialists to help boost household budgets. These specialists do the heavy lifting by checking your eligibility and then claiming savings, with the average saving per appointment in excess of $750. They're available by appointment in person at selected Service NSW centres or via phone on 13 77 88. Over 109,000 free appointments with Savings Specialists have already been carried out across NSW.
Whether it's free car rego and driver licences for pensioners, electricity and gas rebates to cut power bills, or $500 vouchers for before and after school care, the NSW Government is committed to easing cost of living pressures. These savings are for everyone, from seniors to families and young people. New data shows $6.33 billion has been delivered in savings just through Savings Finder programs since July 2017, and NSW is currently on track to reach more than $7 billion in savings by the end of the year.
Popular savings and rebates that can assist Sutherland Shire residents include the Parents NSW, before and after school care, Active Kids, Creative Kids, First Lap swimming, National Parks Pass (for eligible pensioners and veterans), Toll Relief, Taxi subsidies, Opal Card benefits and Seniors Energy rebates.
They form part of the NSW Government's ongoing commitment to easing cost of living pressures, growing our economy, boosting your budget and creating a brighter future for all NSW residents.
