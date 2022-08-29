Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Cost of living support

Whether it's free car rego and driver licences for pensioners, electricity and gas rebates to cut power bills, or $500 vouchers for before and after school care, the NSW Government is committed to easing cost of living pressures. These savings are for everyone, from seniors to families and young people. New data shows $6.33 billion has been delivered in savings just through Savings Finder programs since July 2017, and NSW is currently on track to reach more than $7 billion in savings by the end of the year.