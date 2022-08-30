Council rates inquiry under way

The state's pricing tribunal says it will consult extensively as it begins an investigation designed to update the methodology used to limit the annual rates imposed by councils.
The state government has provided terms of reference and a deadline of nine months for recommendations to be made.
NSW had a form of rate pegging for about 50 years up until 1952, and a more modern version was reintroduced by the Wran Labor government in 1977.
Since 2010 the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Authority (IPART) has had the responsibility of setting the limit on the total amount by which councils can increase revenue from rates each year.
The number of councils applying for rate variations has increased greatly in recent years, with IPART approving 86 applications for 2022-23.
"Our current rate peg methodology includes considering annual changes in the average costs faced by NSW councils and each council's population growth," the tribunal said in a statement.
"We will be looking at new approaches to setting the rate peg that reflect, as far as possible, changes in inflation and local government costs, while continuing to protect ratepayers from excessive rate increases.
"IPART will be consulting extensively as part of this review and is interested in all stakeholder views. We want to hear from both councils and ratepayers about what is and isn't working with the rate peg, and how it could be improved."
The tribunal expects to publish an issues paper and call for the first round of submissions on September 27 this year.
Workshops on the rate peg methodology will be held in November with a draft report to be released in February. A public hearing will be held in 2023 after the draft report is released.
NSW Labor's local government spokesman Greg Warren said, while a review was certainly needed, "but by no means should it be used an excuse to slug residents throughout NSW with higher rates".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
