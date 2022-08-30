St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

IPART promises to 'consult extensively' during investigation of council rate pegging methodology

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
August 30 2022 - 12:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council rates inquiry under way

The state's pricing tribunal says it will consult extensively as it begins an investigation designed to update the methodology used to limit the annual rates imposed by councils.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.