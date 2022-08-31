Like many young girls, Vivian Ngo took dance classes as a little girl. Determined to shine on stage, she thrived under the spotlight.
The 17-year-old teenager from Brighton-Le-Sands secured a scholarship at her dance school, ACTiv Elite Performers, Carlton, in 2019.
Since then dance has become a growing passion. Vivian has nearly completed her HSC dance course, with hopes of pursuing a career in the industry.
The talented performer has also been nominated for Callback, the annual showcase that acknowledges outstanding HSC dance performances across NSW.
As part of The Arts Unit, exemplary dancers from the state are given notable recognition for their talent.
Principal of ACTiv Elite Performers, Charisse Graber, said Vivian, who attends St Ursula's College Kingsgrove, was a standout student.
"Vivian excels at all styles of dance from acro, contemporary, jazz, ballet and even her lesser trained styles such as commercial jazz and hip hop," she said.
"She has the determination and uncanny ability to pick up choreography and technique almost instantly. ACTiv is so proud of how far she has come on stage but also the humble and kind person she is off stage."
The dancer, who has trained she was three years of age, says her favourite dance style is contemporary.
"The feeling of being able to portray messages with movement and moving people is the best part of dancing, and feeling supported and lifted by the people with me in the studio," she said.
Vivian plans on doing a full-time performing arts course next year.
"My hope is to achieve my dream of getting into cruise ship jobs," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
