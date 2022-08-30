St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside's new Place Naming Policy

August 30 2022 - 6:00am
The Place Naming Policy is about ensuring that reserves, roads, facilities, places, bridges, and other geographical features within the Bayside LGA are named or renamed in a consistent, consultative, and transparent way.

Bayside Council has endorsed a draft Place Naming Policy that will now be placed on public exhibition, and open for community submissions and feedback, for 28 days.

