Bayside's new Place Naming Policy

Bayside Council has endorsed a draft Place Naming Policy that will now be placed on public exhibition, and open for community submissions and feedback, for 28 days.
"It is important that new names should reflect our community's values and history while embracing Bayside's future and aspirations," Bayside Mayor, Dr Christina Curry said
"Council recognises the importance place names have, and this policy will help ensure selected names are appropriate to the physical, historical and cultural character of the area," she said.
This Policy reflects legislative and regulatory guidelines, ensuring that reserves, roads, facilities, places, bridges, and other geographical features within the Bayside LGA are named or renamed in a consistent, consultative, and transparent way.
Bayside is an evolving place, with new residents, workers, businesses, and developments shaping and changing our experience of our local environment.
This comprehensive policy ensures names we give to places convey their significance through a sense of history, identity, and connection between people and place.
This policy will:
To have a say, got to: https://haveyoursay.bayside.nsw.gov.au/draft-place-naming-policy
