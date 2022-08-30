St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$180,000 upgrade for Allawah traffic blackspot

JG
By Jim Gainsford
August 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Allawah intersection will have an upgrade of traffic signals and introduce fully controlled right-turn phase with arrows.

The intersection of Elizabeth Street, Railway Parade and Lily Street, Allawah will received a $180,000 to upgrade traffic signals and introduce fully controlled right-turn phase with arrows.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.