$180,000 upgrade for Allawah traffic blackspot

The intersection of Elizabeth Street, Railway Parade and Lily Street, Allawah will received a $180,000 to upgrade traffic signals and introduce fully controlled right-turn phase with arrows.
Federal Member for Barton, Linda Burney announced the funding this week which will be provided under the Federal Government's Blackspot Program.
"This funding is great news for the Barton electorate. These upgrades will make local roads safer," Ms Burney said.
The Blackspot Program supports the installation of measures such as traffic signals and roundabouts at locations where a number of serious crashes are known to have occurred, or are at risk of occurring.
Funding $92,500 will be provided to upgrade William Street, at Main Street, Earlwood, also in the Barton electorate. This will see the installation of of a pedestrian refuge, kerb blisters, slow point raised threshold/horizontal deviation at mid-block location and intersections and pedestrian crossings and raised islands with additional Stop or Give Way.
The projects in Allawah and Earlwood are among 93 Black Spot projects throughout the state that will make an important contribution towards reducing serious injuries and deaths on New South Wales roads.
