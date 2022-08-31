St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside braces for business impact from Western Sydney Aerotropolis

JG
By Jim Gainsford
August 31 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lower airline passenger numbers at Mascot following the opening of the Western Sydney Aerotropolis will impact local hotels and businesses who employ local workers, a Bayside Council report says.

Concerns over the impact on local businesses following the opening of the Western Sydney Aerotropolis have been outlined in a Bayside Council report.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.