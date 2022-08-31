Bayside braces for business impact from Western Sydney Aerotropolis

Concerns over the impact on local businesses following the opening of the Western Sydney Aerotropolis have been outlined in a Bayside Council report.
Construction of Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport is underway and on track to begin operations in 2026.
The council report predicts that lower airline passenger numbers at Sydney Airport will impact Bayside hotels and businesses who employ local workers.
Bayside manufacturing supporting the airline industry will experience a decrease in demand for their services affecting employment in the local area.
And less local workers will result in lower expenditure in the local area and coffee shops and cafes and support businesses will suffer.
This month, Bayside Council endorsed a series of initiatives to support local businesses struggling with the ongoing impact of COVID-19 lockdowns, staff shortages and supply chain issues.
"We know that many local businesses are under pressure. It is important that Council act to assist local business as well as the wider Bayside economy in this time of need," Bayside Mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"We also need to address the future economic conditions that are likely to impact on Bayside with the opening of the Western Sydney Aerotropolis."
Surrounding Councils in the south west are already planning for these impacts.
As a starting point, it is proposed that the Sydney Airport CEO and senior staff be invited to brief Bayside Councillors on the anticipated impacts and mitigation strategies for the Western Aerotropolis.
The concerns were highlighted in a report outlining the proposed Business Development activities to support local business for the coming 12 months that was presented to the Bayside City Services Committee on 3 August 2022.
The report addressed actions designed to assist Bayside Business following the extreme and ongoing impact of Covid-19 lockdowns, staff shortages and supply chain issues. The report is particularly relevant given the recent impacts of interest rate rises and inflation on businesses already struggling.
The council will adopt a multi-faceted approach and work with Bexley Chamber of Commerce, Bayside Enterprise Centre, Bayside Business Community and Bayside Wondering Women, to strengthen industry networks.
Bayside Council's ongoing partnership with Service NSW will deliver several Business Information Webinars to ensure businesses are aware of the latest support and resources available.
The council is also exploring opportunities to be part of Small Business Month in November 2022 as well as Sydney South Business Expo 2023.
Improvements to the council website will see dedicated online access providing local business access to information, support, resources, opportunities, networks, events, and news.
This will include a one-stop-shop where local business can find information on and apply for grants, specific to their business needs.
This could also see the development of a Bayside Council branded eNewsletter targeting local business interests.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
