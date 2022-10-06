An antique and vintage jewellery shop at Miranda, which has stood its ground for 36 years while much has changed around it, has been voted the Sutherland Shire Local Business of the Year.
Chilton's Antiques & Jewellery specialises in the sale of jewellery sourced from around the world, along with repairs and bespoke custom made pieces.
Liz Stevens, who started in the shop doing work experience while in high school before buying the business 22 years ago, is proud of their "great customer service" and flexible working arrangements for the staff of 10, many of whom are working mothers.
"We are so grateful for all the love and support," Ms Stevens said in a Facebook post.
"Sending a huge thank you to my incredible team of staff for all your hard work. You treat the shop like it's your own and make Chilton's Antiques a truly magical place."
The business was founded by Margurite Chilton in 1986 on the northern side of Kingsway, opposite what was then known as Miranda Fair.
Ms Stevens has grown and adapted it to compete on international markets.
"I did work experience at the shop while I was in high school and fell in love with it," she said.
"Margurite became like a second mother to me. She took me under her wing and put me through gemology and diamond grading and then I became a registered valuer.
"I was managing the shop at the time she decided to sell, and I was fortunate to be able to buy it.
"All this time, we have been at the one location. As buildings have changed around us, we have been able to maintain who we are and evolve.
"The fact our customers always know where we are gives them security, which is important because we are dealing with high value items."
Ms Stevens said the award was special "because there are so many worthy businesses".
"COVID was a difficult period for us, as it was for all businesses, but we were able to change and adapt," she said. "We moved into e-commerce.
"I am very proud of the fact we never had to stand anyone down."
Ms Stevens is "passionate about building a good team".
"A business is only as good as its staff," she said.
"We offer great customer service. We have many working mums in our team, and we are very big on providing flexible working arrangements to enable them to continue in the workforce."
Ms Stevens said there was a lot of competition in the antique jewellery space.
"What sets us apart is our qualifications," she said.
"We see ourselves as historians, curators of the past.
"Chilton's is affiliated with prestigious associations NCJV, AAADA & CINOA . We stock a wide range of items from earrings, brooches, rings & necklaces making us the perfect place to find that special piece."
