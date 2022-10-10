St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Chilton's Antiques & Jewellery at Miranda voted shire's Local Business of the Year

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 10 2022 - 11:23pm, first published 11:20pm
Liz Stevens (front) and staff members Thana Akkari, Di Trevallion, Nicole Russell, Michelle Beyer, Elise Cameron-Smith and Ann Selle. Picture by Chris Lane

An antique and vintage jewellery shop at Miranda, which has stood its ground for 36 years while much has changed around it, has been voted the Sutherland Shire Local Business of the Year.

