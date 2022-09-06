House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car
Providing an exceptionally attractive project opportunity, this 1970s brick-and-tile four bedroom family home on a flat 431sqm (approx.) offers a quality blank canvas for the enthusiastic renovator or a starting point for dual-occupancy rebuild (STCA).
Spacious and all-original interiors feature high ceilings and a formal entry hall, separate lounge and dining areas, plus easy access through the kitchen to the rear balcony and sunny yard below.
In a peaceful street just a few steps from reserve parkland, The Shack and Kogarah train station and buses as well as only 450m from Monterey Beach, the lot is perfectly placed to savour every element of bayside living and enjoy strong capital growth into the future.
The existing home boasts a lounge with air-conditioning and a lovely wraparound verandah while a covered rear balcony overlooks the private, fully fenced backyard.
The timber kitchen is of a good size with breakfast bench and four-door pantry.
Three bedrooms with fans on the top level including main with built-ins with fourth bedroom set privately under-house with own robe and ensuite.
A double garage plus extra single garage set alongside. Also gated side access to additional huge tradies' garage with workbench.
