A male brush turkey has chosen an extremely dangerous spot at Sutherland to build an incubation mound in his bid to attract a mate.
He might also find his efforts are unrewarded because sightings of the protected species, of either gender, are rare in this part of Sydney.
Advertisement
The brush turkey, with striking red head, blue-black plumage and booming call, has made his home at the front of an apartment block in Flora Street.
Across the road, two large developments are under construction with regular deliveries of building equipment by big trucks. Major transport arteries, Acacia Road and President Avenue are close by.
Carolyn Williams, who works nearby at Tynan Motors and regularly walks the area for exercise during her lunch break, has been watching since April as the brush turkey has built his metre-high mound by scratching together leaf litter, vegetation and earth.
Ms Williams calls him "Barry", but residents, who feed and watch over him, have other names for him.
"I am terribly concerned for his safety as he walks around Flora Street and Auburn Street, both of which are busy," Ms Williams said.
"There are also many feral and domestic cats in the neighbourhood."
Ms Williams said she think "Barry" has little hope of finding a mate in his present location.
An avid hiker, she has come across many brush turkeys in bushland on Sydney's north side, but has rarely seen one in the shire.
In January this year, a brush turkey greeted early morning swimmers and gym users at Sutherland Leisure Centre.
National Parks and Wildlife Service says the Australian brush turkey, a native also known as bush or scrub turkey, can be found in rainforests and adjacent eucalypt forests along eastern NSW.
"When breeding, the male brush turkey builds a large mound of leaf litter in which the female lays her eggs. The decomposing vegetation gives off heat which helps incubate the eggs. Upon hatching, the chicks dig their way out through the layers."
An expert told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2018 brush turkeys were almost certainly in Australia when Europeans first arrived, but largely disappeared from the Sydney area during the Depression when they were hunted for food.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.