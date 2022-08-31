St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Signs of summer will clear the air on Bayside's beaches

By Jim Gainsford
August 31 2022 - 5:00am
Bayside Council has resolved to investigate strategies to reduce the number of people smoking which included the options of more signage along the foreshore, increased usage of user-paid police or use of rangers in the evenings.

Additional 'No Smoking' signs will be rolled out in Cook Park as part of Bayside Council's Summer Foreshore Program.

