Signs of summer will clear the air on Bayside's beaches

Additional 'No Smoking' signs will be rolled out in Cook Park as part of Bayside Council's Summer Foreshore Program.
A total of 20 signs will be installed at a cost of $2,400 and placed in prominent locations.
Back in March, A Notice of Motion was put forward by Councillor Paul Sedrak regarding the increase of smoking activity along the Cook Park Foreshore.
The Council resolved to investigate strategies to reduce the number of people smoking which included the options of more signage along the foreshore, increased usage of user-paid police or use of rangers in the evenings.
Bayside Council is currently preparing a No Smoking Policy that will apply to all Council facilities and parks.
But as the policy will require public consultation it will take some time to develop.
As an interim measure, additional signage will be placed along the Botany Bay foreshore specifically aimed at "no smoking" which clearly identifies all prohibited types of smoking, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vapes, or shishas.
Rangers will monitor through their current patrols how effective the signage is.
Cr Andrew Tsounis told the August 24 council meeting that there are 'No Smoking' signs around the Brighton area but other satellite areas along the foreshore needed to be dealt with.
"We need to roll something out as we move into summer," he said.
Cr Sedrak said the council officers had put forward good options to tackle the issue.
"The signs are very clear and easy to understand," he said.
"It's not just the Brighton Bay Street area. I think the council officers have some good options for us in starting the Summer Foreshore Program if it goes down further from Brighton all the way south."
Bayside Council's director city life, Debra Dawon said the intention was to have the additional signage done before the commencement the Summer Foreshore Program.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
