St George Sailing Club at Sans Souci will reopen tomorrow (September 1) after a two-year, $12 million rebuild.
"The wait is finally over," the club advised in a Facebook post on Wednesday. "Join us for lunch, dinner or afternoon drinks and experience water-side dining at its finest".
"Our new space has been primed to become a new hot spot, with sweeping water views by day and ultimate sunsets come dusk. We can guarantee there's nowhere else you'd rather be on a sun-drenched afternoon!
"With executive chef Justin Wong at the helm of the kitchen, expect quintessential seaside eats of prawns on ice, freshly shucked oysters, beer-battered fish and chips, complemented by a touch of Mediterranean fare and woodfire pizzas designed to share.
"We'd like to thank everyone for all your support so far. What a journey it's been and we are so excited for you all to join us this week."
Opening hours are Sunday - Wednesday, 10.30am - 10.30pm; Thursday, 10.30am - 11pm; Friday - Saturday, 10.30am - midnight.
The club said bookings were essential and those on Friday, Saturday and Sunday were limited to members only.
The previous building, which was in a dilapidated state, closed in August 2019.
The rebuilding project was expected to be completed in March 2022, but was delayed by the pandemic.
The rebuild was a long-planned project followed the amalgamation in 2010 with the Manly 16ft Skiff Club.
St George Sailing Club was founded in 1897 by a group of dedicated yachtsmen.
Meetings were held for the first few years in various places, particularly the Kogarah School of Arts and nearby hotels.
In 1927, the first clubhouse was established in a leased boatshed adjacent to the present Water Police base.
In 1931 a larger clubhouse was built to the east along Georges River.
The club moved in 1964 to its present site to make way for Captain Cook Bridge.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
