St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

St George Sailing Club reopens on September 1 after $12M, two-year rebuild

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 31 2022 - 3:49am, first published 3:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St George Sailing Club at Sans Souci will reopen tomorrow (September 1) after a two-year, $12 million rebuild.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.