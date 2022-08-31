St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

Bob Fickel puts his best feet forward for Blackmores Sydney Running Festival 2022

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 1 2022 - 12:40am, first published August 31 2022 - 10:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob Fickel is marathon ready. Picture supplied

With shoes tightly laced and his backpack securely strapped, Bob Fickel is ready to run.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.