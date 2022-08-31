With shoes tightly laced and his backpack securely strapped, Bob Fickel is ready to run.
The Waterfall resident is preparing to push forward once again in this year's Blackmores Sydney Running Festival on September 18.
Bob may be Fickel by name, but not by nature. At age 70, he has his momentous 300th marathon within reach at the upcoming event that marks its 20th anniversary in 2022.
The 20th anniversary was postponed for the past two years due to COVID-19.
It will be an extra special run for the athlete known as 'Flying Fickel', who is part of a group of eight runners - The Blue Line Legends, who have completed the marathon event since its inception in 2001.
Mr Fickel will raise money for Beyond Blue after losing two friends to suicide.
Running marathons for more than 40 years, he is showing no signs of slowing down. He tries to run five to 10 marathons a year - with his wife always cheering him on from the sideline. He also ran the Westfield Sydney to Melbourne Ultramarathon in1990.
"It's getting harder as I get older," he said. "I just ran the Wagga Trail marathon, it took me 50 hours. This will be my 300th marathon - I'm only about the 9th person in Australia to do that. My best time for this one is two hours and 56 minutes so anything under three hours will be good."
Registrations are open for the event, which encourages participants of all fitness levels to take the opportunity to walk, skip and run across the Sydney Harbour Bridge, traffic-free.
There is a family run/walk of about 3.5 km, a bridge run of 10 km, the half marathon (21 km) and marathon (42.2 km).
There will be a post-race recovery village at the Royal Botanic Garden, with food and live entertainment.
The event partners with the NSW Government and Destination NSW.
Since it was launched the event has raised more than $22 million for Australian charities.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
