Its not everyday that the Sutherland Shire Mayor and three fellow councillors turn up at the opening of a new small business, but thats what happened when Sophie Prociuk cut the ribbon at 'The Pup Spa' - a new luxury dog grooming salon situated in the heart of Bonnet Bay.
The Pup Spa is owned and operated by 24 yr old Sophie who has been grooming since 2014 and in that time has completed a Bachelor in Zoology, Certificate in Pet Grooming, Certificate in Pet CPR and is Qualified in Animal Nutrition through the Holistic Animal Therapy Organisation.
Sophie has also participated in many grooming seminars focusing on Asian Fusion/Freestyle Grooming and has competed in multiple dog grooming competitions such as The Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Sutherland Shire Mayor, Councillor Carmelo Pesce said he was pleased to see local people chasing the opportunities that exist for small businesses to take root and grow in the Sutherland Shire.
"As someone who comes from a strong family business background, its amazing to see the next generation of local entrepreneurs forging ahead and building their own business success stories," Mayor Pesce said.
"Local people chasing their passion and a business in they call home helps make such a positive impact in growing our local economy, and it's success stories like this that help support the dynamic and diverse business community that is such an integral part of life in the Sutherland Shire.
"We know that the COVID pandemic has thrown up some real challenges for our local small business sector, so I'm always pleased to see people who shown the drive and determination to see their businesses not only survive but thrive in the face of such challenges."
E Ward Councillor's Laura Cowell and Stephen Nikolovski also turned up to show their support to a local small business entrepreneur whilst Cr Peter Scaysbrook actually lives just down the road.
Sophie who grew up in Bonnet Bay said she has always loved dogs and has found her passion in not only making dogs look their best but feel their best too.
"Years ago I started a mobile dog grooming service but when it took off I decided I should open a bricks and mortar store-and here it is" she said at the opening
You can support the Pup Spa at Shop 6, 13-17 Kennedy Crescent Bonnet Bay, 2226-Business hours are Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
