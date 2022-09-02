St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bonnet Bay boutique for your best friend

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 2 2022 - 10:11pm, first published 10:00pm
Sophie Prociuk (l) with minnie poodle Willow and Clr Carmelo Pesce,Laura Cowell,Peter Scaysbrook and Stephen Nikolovski.Picture John Veage

Its not everyday that the Sutherland Shire Mayor and three fellow councillors turn up at the opening of a new small business, but thats what happened when Sophie Prociuk cut the ribbon at 'The Pup Spa' - a new luxury dog grooming salon situated in the heart of Bonnet Bay.

