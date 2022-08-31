Construction of the new bridge on Heathcote Road over Woronora River is ahead of schedule, with fewer than expected full weekend closures required.
Heathcote MP Lee Evans said three of the four foundational piers had been completed, and motorists would soon see scaffolding for the construction of the headstocks and abutments, which would eventually support the girders and deck.
Mr Evans said more than 18,000 tonnes of sandstone had been dug out and moved and the foundation work for the bridge was complete.
"The team working on this project has done an outstanding job and have progressed ahead of schedule, requiring only five of the expected eight full weekend road closures required for this stage of the work," he said.
"I thank the local community for their continued patience as Transport for NSW delivers this complex and important project, which will address safety concerns and improve traffic flow along this key route."
Mr Evans said, to date, four piles had been constructed to connect the piers to a layer of rock below the riverbed, and the pier columns and headstocks were rising above.
"The next step to take place over the coming months will be the delivery and installation of the 15 Super-T girders, which will ultimately support the bridge deck," he said.
"Intermittent closures of Heathcote Road during weeknights and weekends will continue until the project is complete but Transport for NSW will keep these to a minimum.
"A detour will be in place via the Princes Highway at Kirrawee and the Bangor Bypass while the road is closed."
The existing bridge was built by the military in 1943 during the war.
Transport for NSW planned to just widen the existing bridge, but in December 2021 bowed to pressure from the community and three councils - Sutherland Shire, Wollongong and Liverpool - and agreed to duplication.
There are more than 22,000 vehicle crossings of the bridge each day.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
