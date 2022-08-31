St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Fewer than expected weekend closures of Heathcote Road required with bridge duplication ahead of schedule

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 31 2022 - 6:24am, first published 6:18am
The construction site, with a pier for the new bridge in the foreground next to the existing structure. Picture supplied

Construction of the new bridge on Heathcote Road over Woronora River is ahead of schedule, with fewer than expected full weekend closures required.

