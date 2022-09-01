St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Council considers trial of 3-hour limit on 253 beach car parking spaces from North Cronulla to Wanda on weekends and public holidays over summer

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 1 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
A three-hour limit will apply between 8am and 6pm on weekdays and public holidays to 253 spaces on the beach side of Prince Street and Mitchell Road. Picture: Chris Lane

More than 250 parking spaces along the beachfront between North Cronulla and Wanda will have a three-hour time restriction imposed on weekends and public holidays under a trial being considered by Sutherland Shire Council.

