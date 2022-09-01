More than 250 parking spaces along the beachfront between North Cronulla and Wanda will have a three-hour time restriction imposed on weekends and public holidays under a trial being considered by Sutherland Shire Council.
At present, parking in this area is unrestricted.
Under the plan designed to ease traffic congestion in summer, a three-hour limit will apply between 8am and 6pm on weekdays and public holidays to 253 spaces on the beach side of Prince Street and Mitchell Road between October 2022 and April 2023.
Unlimited parking will be maintained for 1033 spaces on the western side of the two roads, as well as in car parks next to North Cronulla surf club, the top of Prince Street and Wanda surf club.
Parking - both timed and untimed - will still be free.
A staff report said the change was "considered modest as it only affects less than 20 per cent of the currently available unrestricted parking, presently calculated at 1286 in the beachfront parking catchment".
The traffic committee will consider the proposal on Monday night before it goes to the full council meeting.
The staff report said the North Cronulla, Elouera and Wanda Surf Life Saving Clubs supported the proposal, which would allow enough time for Nippers.
Each club would require four dedicated parking spaces for their volunteer patrols.
"It is acknowledged that some residents in the immediate vicinity will not be in favour of the proposed trial timed parking," the report said.
"It is suggested some residents use their garages for storage and utilise the on street parking to store their vehicles.
"The rules for Resident Parking Schemes would not allow parking permits to be issued.
"It is proposed that feedback from residents be sought after the summer peak period, towards the end of the parking trial."
The report said a shortage of available parking and low parking turnover had been identified as a significant contributing factor for traffic congestion in the Cronulla beachfront area.
"This is supported by previous investigations, which identified that on a busy Sunday in summer beachfront parking experiences a 100 per cent occupancy rate throughout the day and large numbers of motor vehicles circulate in the Cronulla area seeking parking spaces."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
